Report: TikTok Removes Group of Videos That Mocked Holocaust Victims

The TikTok social media network has deleted a group of videos using an antisemitic song that garnered more than 6.5 million views, the BBC reported.

The song included the lyrics, “We’re going on a trip to a place called Auschwitz, it’s shower time.”

A TikTok spokesperson was quoted as saying, “Keeping our users safe is a top priority for TikTok, and our community guidelines make clear what is not acceptable on our platform.”

“We do not tolerate any content that includes hate speech, and the sound in question, along with all associated videos, have now been removed,” the spokesperson added. “While we will not catch every instance of inappropriate content, we are continuously improving our technologies and policies to ensure TikTok remains a safe place for positive creative expression.”

Related coverage Russia, China Veto Syria Aid Via Turkey for Second Time This Week Russia and China vetoed a last-ditch attempt by Western members of the UN Security Council to extend approval -- which...

Stephen Silverman — director of investigations and enforcement at the UK-based Campaign Against Antisemitism (CAA) — said, “It was incredibly distressing to watch this sickening TikTok video aimed at children, showing a swastika-bearing robot grabbing and incinerating Jews, as the music poked fun at Jewish men, women and children being killed with poison gas at Auschwitz.”

“TikTok has a particular obligation to tackle this content fast because it specializes in delivering viral videos to children and young adults when they are most impressionable, and yet our research has shown that TikTok has become one of the fastest vectors for transmission of memes mocking the Holocaust,” he noted.

As reported by The Algemeiner, a recently-published study titled “Spreading Hate on TikTok” found that the social media network hugely popular with teens was rife with antisemitism.