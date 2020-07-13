Meet the Man Seeking to Build a Grassroots Effort to Secure Jewish Communities

JNS.org – If you had told a young Evan Bernstein that he would be a leader in Jewish communal affairs, he probably would have laughed and said, “There is no way.” But life, as everyone well knows, doesn’t go as planned. And in Bernstein’s case, it certainly didn’t.

“I grew up in East Lyme, Conn., in a very non-Jewish environment,” he said, noting that he attended the local public school and didn’t even go to Hebrew school. “Our shul, Temple Beth Shalom, was a 30-minute drive, and we only really went on holidays. There were a handful of Jews in my town, and all of my closest friends were not Jewish.”

Today, the 45-year-old is firmly enmeshed in the Jewish community, particularly when it comes to issues of antisemitism and security. He recently left a job at the Anti-Defamation League to serve as the new chief executive officer at the Community Security Service, which trains Jewish volunteers to ensure the safety and security of Jewish organizations. Founded in 2007, CSS has trained 4,700 volunteers nationwide and is operating in 100 synagogues; those are numbers that Bernstein, who lives in the New York area, plans to grow.

“We as a community need to take security more seriously, and we need to involve Jews as part of the solution as they have for 50 years in communities around the globe,” said Bernstein. “In Europe, in South Africa, in Australia, they have led the way with security of their own with organizations like Community Security Trust in the United Kingdom. They don’t rely first on the police or private security groups. It’s only in America, where since the Holocaust we have relied on the police to protect us.”

