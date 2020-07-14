Canadian Political Party Leader Calls Jews ‘Liars and Deceivers,’ ‘Tribe of Parasites’

JNS.org – A Canadian political party leader has called Jews “liars and deceivers” and a “tribe of parasites.”

A flier posted on the Facebook page of the Canadian Nationalist Party, led by Travis Patron, is titled “Beware The Parasitic Tribe.” It includes New Testament phrases and antisemitic tropes, such as calling Jews “so-called ‘inside manipulators’” and stating “Everywhere these people go, they infiltrate the media, they hijack the central bank, and they infect the body politic like a parasite.”

The July 11 flier also accuses Jews of being “black sheep” who “hide and they perpetrate and they pull the strings … And they laugh about it … And they watch us … And we fight each other … And they profit from our wars … And they seek to control and demoralize us in every aspect of what we try to do.”

The flier then states, “It’s their world and we’re just a number to them. If they had their way, our entire way of life would be eradicated. They don’t like us. In [fact], they despise us because of what we are and the spirit we represent. They cannot coexist with it.”

“And what we need to do, perhaps more than anything, is remove these people, and one-and-for-all, from our country,” continued the flier.

Toward the bottom of the sheet, “The people we speak of are not truly ‘Jews.’ They are liars and deceivers attempting to shield themselves from criticism using a false identity. Let us be aware and expose them for what they are: a tribe of parasites.”

Also on July 11, Patron posted a video reiterating points on the flier:

The Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center has filed a hate speech complaint with the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, which is the Canadian equivalent of the FBI in the United States, against Patron.

“By calling Jews parasites, by accusing Jews of being invaders and conspiring to control the media and banking system, this man is evoking some of the most dangerous antisemitic tropes in history,” said Rabbi Meyer May, executive director of the Simon Wiesenthal Center.

“Canada’s hate speech laws were designed to draw the line at exactly this kind of venomous, inciting language, and we urge the police to enforce the law,” said Jaime Kirzner-Roberts, director of FSWC’s Campaign Against Antisemitism. “There is no doubt that Travis Patron is willfully promoting hatred against the Jewish people, and we are urging the RCMP to take action and lay charges against him as soon as possible. The hate spewed by Mr. Patron has absolutely no place in our country.”

Incitement of hatred towards an identifiable group and the promotion of genocide are illegal in Canada, as outlined by sections 318 and 319 of the Criminal Code of Canada.