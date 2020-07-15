Erdogan, Trump Agree to Work More Closely in Libya to Ensure Stability: Turkish Presidency

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and US President Donald Trump agreed in a phone call to work more closely in Libya to ensure lasting stability in the country, the Turkish presidency said on Tuesday.

Turkey supports the internationally-recognized Government of National Accord in Libya, which is fighting against the eastern-based Libyan National Army, backed by the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Russia.

Ankara has previously said the United States needed to play a more active role in Libya.

Trump and Erdogan also discussed bilateral ties and a trade target of $100 billion, the presidency said.