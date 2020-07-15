Iran’s Quds Force Commander: ‘Tough Times Await US, Zionist Regime’

JNS.org – The commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps’ elite Quds Force, Maj. Gen. Esmail Ghaani, said on Tuesday that “tough times” await Israel and the United States.

Ghaani’s remarks broke the Iranian regime’s silence regarding a series of explosions that have recently occurred at Iranian industrial facilities.

“Tough times lie ahead for the United States and the Zionist regime. Major events are about to strike you,” said Ghaani, according to Iran’s Tasnim News Agency.

The Quds Force commander hinted that a fire that broke out Sunday on the amphibious assault vessel USS Bonhomme Richard in San Diego was Iranian retaliation for the recent blasts.

“The Americans should not look for who is responsible for what is happening to them. The fire they see now is a fire they themselves set. It is a response to the crimes your people have committed,” said Ghaani.

The Navy on Tuesday reported significant progress combating the blaze.

On Monday, Iranian media outlets reported that the IRGC planned to deliver cutting-edge anti-aircraft missiles to Syria. According to the Nour news agency, Tehran intends to send Khordad 3 and Bavar-373 missiles, both surface-to-air models, to the regime of Syrian President Bashar Assad.