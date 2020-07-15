Wednesday, July 15th | 23 Tammuz 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Belgian Pensioner Receives Prison Sentence for Swastika-Adorned ‘Nazi House’

‘Go Home!’: US Ambassador to Warsaw Draws Antisemitic Fury From Polish Far Right

Under Fire Over Coronavirus Policy, Netanyahu Announces Money for All Israelis

Seven Unanswered Questions About Bari Weiss’ New York Times Exit

Unverified Reports of Houthi Persecution of Yemen Jews Arouse Concern

Jews in German City of Cologne Angered by Defacing of Holocaust Memorial by Animal Rights Extremists

Nick Cannon Demands Apology From ViacomCBS, Announces Trip to Israel, After Media Giant Axes Him Amid Antisemitism Furor

Edelstein: Israel Will Likely Have to Initiate a Full Lockdown Next Week

Solar-Powered Transmitters to Warn Israeli Drivers of Camels on the Road

Erdogan, Trump Agree to Work More Closely in Libya to Ensure Stability: Turkish Presidency

July 15, 2020 3:28 pm
0

Under Fire Over Coronavirus Policy, Netanyahu Announces Money for All Israelis

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

People protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government’s response to the financial fallout of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) crisis, in Jerusalem, Israel, July 14, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Ronen Zvulun.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Wednesday a plan for government grants for all Israelis amid growing public anger over his handling of a coronavirus crisis that has taken a sharp turn for the worse.

Critics seized on the 6 billion shekel ($1.75 billion) handout package as a bid to boost the veteran leader’s popularity before a widely expected series of new lockdowns.

Payments will range between 750 shekels ($219) for individuals to up to 3,000 shekels ($875) for families with three or more children, Netanyahu said in a special TV address.

Now in his fifth term, Netanyahu is grappling with new coronavirus transmissions. He said in his television address that he was “doing the utmost” to avoid a new national lockdown and denied street protests had prompted the new aid package.

Related coverage

July 15, 2020 11:26 am
0

Edelstein: Israel Will Likely Have to Initiate a Full Lockdown Next Week

JNS.org - In a tense meeting of top officials on Tuesday, Israeli Health Minister Yuli Edelstein said that unless the...

“Why are we giving this money? We have to get the economy moving,” Netanyahu said, calling on his coalition government to approve the payments. “This money will boost consumer spending and employment.”

The government reopened schools and many businesses in May, lifting restrictions that had flattened an infection curve. With new COVID-19 cases now exceeding 1,000 a day, some public health experts said it had moved too fast.

With unemployment at a record 21%, thousands of Israelis demanding economic relief demonstrated against Netanyahu on Saturday in Tel Aviv. In Jerusalem on Tuesday, police used water cannon on thousands of anti-Netanyahu demonstrators outside his home.

A poll by the non-partisan Israel Democracy Institute on Tuesday found only 29.5% of the public trust Netanyahu’s handling of the health crisis.

Netanyahu’s new cash grant plan followed an announcement on Thursday of a new welfare package for the self-employed, in addition to a payout of $29 billion in aid previously pledged by the state.

Israel, with a population of nine million, has reported nearly 44,000 coronavirus cases and 375 deaths.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.