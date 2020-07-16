Justice Ginsburg Recovers in Baltimore Hospital From Possible Infection

JNS.org – Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been hospitalized for a possible infection, according to a court spokesperson.

“Justice Ginsburg was admitted to the Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland, early this morning for treatment of a possible infection,” said spokesperson Kathleen Arberg on Tuesday.

“She was initially evaluated at Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, DC, last night after experiencing fever and chills. She underwent an endoscopic procedure at Johns Hopkins this afternoon to clean out a bile duct stent that was placed last August. The justice is resting comfortably and will stay in the hospital for a few days to receive intravenous antibiotic treatment.”

Earlier this year, Ginsburg was hospitalized with an infection in her gallbladder, though she still participated in oral arguments.

The 87-year-old, who has sat on America’s highest court since 1993, has experienced a number of health issues over the past few years.

In August 2019, she underwent radiation for a tumor on her pancreas.

In December 2018, Ginsburg had surgery to remove cancerous nodules from her lungs.