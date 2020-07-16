Thursday, July 16th | 24 Tammuz 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Former Chabad of Poway Rabbi Pleads Guilty to Federal Charges of Fraud, Tax Evasion

PA Said to Have Detained Palestinians for Supporting Israeli Sovereignty

MDA Launches Pilot Program for 15-Minute COVID-19 Test

For the First Time, Foie Gras Gets Glatt-Kosher Stamp

The Necessary Means: The Black-Jewish Divide

Justice Ginsburg Recovers in Baltimore Hospital From Possible Infection

Microsoft Is on the Move, Will Relocate Development Center to New WeWork Offices in Tel Aviv

Online Supermarket Sales Jump 100% as Israeli Public Braces for Lockdown

Hardline Iranian Lawmakers Back Off From Move to Impeach President

Netanyahu Faces Pushback Over Money-for-All Coronavirus Grants Plan

July 16, 2020 8:54 am
0

Lebanon Must Stay Neutral to Stave Off Poverty, Patriarch Says

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

A man searches through a garbage bin in Beirut, Lebanon, June 30, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Mohamed Azakir / File.

Lebanon needs to stay neutral to be saved from hunger and poverty, its senior Christian cleric said on Wednesday, urging Lebanese to keep out of conflicts in Arab countries but denying he was referring specifically to Iran-backed Hezbollah.

Maronite Patriarch Bechara Boutros Al-Rai spoke after meeting President Michel Aoun, an ally of the heavily-armed Hezbollah, which has supported Iran in its power struggle with Sunni-led Arab Gulf states in the region.

Lebanon is in the throes of an acute financial crisis seen as the worst threat to its stability since the 1975-90 civil war. The crisis is rooted in decades of state corruption and bad governance by the sectarian ruling elite.

Hezbollah’s opponents say it is to blame because its alliance with Iran has led Gulf Arabs who once supported Lebanon to steer clear, closing off an important source of aid.

Related coverage

July 16, 2020 10:38 am
0

Hardline Iranian Lawmakers Back Off From Move to Impeach President

A group of Iranian parliamentarians has abandoned an attempt to impeach President Hassan Rouhani, the Tasnim news agency reported on...

In his last two sermons, Rai made comments that were widely interpreted as criticism of both Hezbollah and its ally Aoun. On Wednesday, Rai said his comments had been misunderstood

Rai holds sway in Lebanon as head of the Maronite church, from which the head of state must be drawn under sectarian power-sharing arrangements.

“We will not be saved from the state we are in today — the economic problem, poverty and hunger — other than through neutrality,” Rai said told reporters after the meeting.

Lebanon should not get into “political or military struggles or alliances” in the Arab world.

Asked if he was speaking about Hezbollah, he said: “On the contrary, I told the president I mean everyone.”

Rai also warned that poverty and unemployment were leaving the door open for foreign interference in Lebanon, without giving details.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.