Police Seek Suspect in Vandalization of Two Florida Synagogues

Police are on the lookout for a man who vandalized two synagogues in Sarasota, Florida.

Local NBC affiliate Channel 8 reported that the incidents took place early Wednesday morning at Temple Emanu-El and Temple Sinai in the Gulf Coast city.

The suspect — who was caught on surveillance-camera footage — spray-painted the walls of the synagogues with swastikas and other antisemitic graffiti.

Howard Tevlowitz — CEO of the Jewish Federation of Sarasota — said, “It is a violation of not only your home but it is a violation of your spirit and your soul.”

“There’s no place for hate here, no place whatsoever,” he added.

Ellyn Bender — president of Temple Sinai — tied the incidents to the general atmosphere in the US at the moment, saying, “That person is full of hate and it is really a very sad situation in this country right now where we have so much, so much in this country yet people are so consumed by hate for one another.”

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office described the suspect as a young white male, in his 20s or 30s, around 5 feet 10 inches to 6 feet 2 inches in height, with a thin build and dark hair.

He was wearing a long-sleeved shirt, blue jeans, athletic shoes, a blue baseball ca and a red bandana over his face.

Temple Emanu-El was the site of a similar incident in early April.

The Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with information on the case to call 941-861-4900 or 941-861-4928.

Watch the surveillance-camera footage below: