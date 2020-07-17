Friday, July 17th | 25 Tammuz 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

US Jewish Actor Josh Gad Calls Out ‘Disgraceful’ and ‘Frightening’ Antisemitism by Celebrities

NBA Hall of Famer Allen Iverson Touts ‘Bucket List Moment’ of Meeting Louis Farrakhan, but Disavows Antisemitism

Blacks and Jews Together: Building Ladders Instead of Walls

Orthodox Judaism Must Embrace Female Rabbis

UN Official Slammed for ‘Ignoring’ Human Rights Abuses by Palestinians

Estranged Niece Accuses Trump Family of ‘Knee-Jerk Antisemitism’

Justice Still Being Sought for Victims of Buenos Aires Jewish Community Center Bombing, 26 Years Later

Israel’s Gantz Wants West Bank ‘Cultivation’ Now, Not Annexation

Iran Vows to ‘Deal Decisively’ With Further Protests

UK-Born Islamic State Recruit Can Return From Syria to Challenge Citizenship Removal

July 17, 2020 12:28 pm
0

Estranged Niece Accuses Trump Family of ‘Knee-Jerk Antisemitism’

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Mary Trump’s new book about US President Donald Trump is seen on display on its first day of sale, at a Barnes & Noble store on Broadway in Manhattan, July 14, 2020. Photo: Lev Radin / Sipa USA.

Mary Trump — the estranged niece of US President Donald Trump whose book, Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man, was published on Tuesday — told The Washington Post that her experience growing up with her relatives was one of “a knee-jerk antisemitism, a knee-jerk racism.”

“It was sort of normal to hear them use the n-word or use antisemitic expressions,” she said of her family members, in an interview published on Thursday.

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany stated on Thursday, “This is a book of falsehoods, plain and simple.”

Commenting on the timing of her book’s publication, Mary Trump said, “I’d seen enough in the last few years to know that no one thing is going to make a bit of difference. This is going to be — using the expression loosely — death by a thousand lashes, right, and maybe in this case it’s going take a million lashes, so it’s more about adding to the record of egregious things that have happened and for which there has been no accountability.”

Related coverage

July 17, 2020 12:52 pm
0

UN Official Slammed for ‘Ignoring’ Human Rights Abuses by Palestinians

The Geneva-based monitoring group UN Watch issued a stinging rebuttal on Thursday to an anti-Israel report submitted to the UN...

“But more than that, I also felt a responsibility to make sure that people are as informed as possible when November comes, because I do not believe that was the case in 2016 at all,” she added.

An effort by one of Mary Trump’s uncles, Robert Trump, to block the publication of the book by Simon & Schuster was thwarted by the New York Supreme Court on Monday.

Mary Trump is the daughter of Fred Trump Jr. — the older brother of President Trump who passed away in 1981.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.