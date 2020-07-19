Sunday, July 19th | 27 Tammuz 5780

July 19, 2020 12:10 pm
Blast at Power Plant in Iran’s Central Isfahan Province: IRNA

A general view of the Bushehr nuclear power plant, 1,200 kilometers (746 miles) south of Tehran, Aug. 21, 2010. Photo: Reuters / Raheb Homavandi.

An explosion occurred at a power plant in Iran’s central Isfahan province on Sunday but there were no casualties, the official IRNA news agency reported.

The blast was caused by the wear and tear of a transformer at the power plant in Islamabad, the managing director of the Isfahan power company told IRNA.

Power was interrupted for two hours, he said.

There have been several explosions and fires around Iranian military, nuclear and industrial facilities since late June.

