Monday, July 20th | 28 Tammuz 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

‘The Whole World Is Watching’: Top UK Jewish Group Urges China to End Persecution of Uyghur Muslims

Pompeo Vows to Maintain US Pressure on Iran Over Past Terrorist Outrages in Argentina and Bulgaria

Five Dead, 85 Wounded in Car Bomb Attack in Syria’s Azaz: Turkish State Media

Trump Says Confederate Flag Proud Symbol of US South

US Coronavirus Deaths Surpass 140,000 as Outbreak Worsens

Intel’s Israel-Based Mobileye Is Collaborating With Ford on Sensor Technology for Future Vehicles

Israel’s Nurses Go on Strike in Protest Over Staff Shortages

Czech-Israel Cooperation Saving Lives and Making Money

Syria Goes to the Polls as New Sanctions Hit War-Ravaged Economy

Israel’s Coronavirus Committee, Cabinet Spar Over COVID-19 Restrictions

July 20, 2020 11:28 am
0

Five Dead, 85 Wounded in Car Bomb Attack in Syria’s Azaz: Turkish State Media

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Turkish soldiers patrol along a wall on the border line between Turkey and Syria, in the Turkish border town of Ceylanpinar, in Sanliurfa province, Oct. 29, 2019. Photo: Reuters / Kemal Aslan.

A car bomb attack in northwestern Syria’s Azaz region killed five people and wounded 85 others, a local hospital in Syria and Turkish state media said on Sunday.

The incident took place in the village of Siccu, across the border from Turkey’s southern province of Kilis, Turkey’s Anadolu news agency said.

It said 15 of the wounded had been taken to a hospital on the Turkish side of the border and that some were in critical condition.

Azaz has been under the control of rebels backed by Turkey since Ankara’s first incursion into Syria in 2016, in an operation that aimed to drive away Islamic State militants and the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia from its border with Syria.

Related coverage

July 20, 2020 9:24 am
0

Syria Goes to the Polls as New Sanctions Hit War-Ravaged Economy

Syria held a parliamentary election on Sunday, gripped by a collapsing economy and new US sanctions after President Bashar al-Assad...

Ankara regards the US-backed YPG as a terrorist organization. The operation ended in 2017.

Syria held a parliamentary election across government territory on Sunday. The country is struggling against a collapsing economy and new US sanctions after President Bashar al-Assad clawed back control of most of the country.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.