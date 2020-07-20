Monday, July 20th | 29 Tammuz 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

New Israeli Strikes Reportedly Hit Iranian Bases Near Syrian Capital

Celebrity Couple Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz Planning ‘Jewish Wedding’

Official Palestinian Media Outlets Celebrate Killers of Jews in 1929 Massacres

Two-Thirds of US Voters View Themselves as Pro-Israel, New Poll Finds

Amid Coronavirus Second Wave, Israel Extends Travel Restrictions for Foreigners

Neo-Nazi Killer Who Attacked German Synagogue on Yom Kippur Facing Life Sentence as Trial Begins

Israeli Supermodel Bar Rafaeli Pleads Guilty to Tax Evasion, Will Pay 2.5 Million-Shekel Fine

‘The Whole World Is Watching’: Top UK Jewish Group Urges China to End Persecution of Uyghur Muslims

Pompeo Vows to Maintain US Pressure on Iran Over Past Terrorist Outrages in Argentina and Bulgaria

Five Dead, 85 Wounded in Car Bomb Attack in Syria’s Azaz: Turkish State Media

July 20, 2020 5:04 pm
0

New Israeli Strikes Reportedly Hit Iranian Bases Near Syrian Capital

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Missile fire is seen over Damascus, Syria, May 10, 2018. Photo: Reuters / Omar Sanadiki.

Syrian air defenses on Monday intercepted a new Israeli “aggression” above the capital Damascus, state media said, in the latest wave of attacks that Western intelligence sources said were Israeli strikes on a major Iranian-backed ammunition depot on the edge of the capital.

Live footage on state television showed blasts across the skies of Damascus.

There was no immediate Israeli comment.

A Syrian military spokesman was quoted on state television as saying its air defenses thwarted most of the missiles that targeted southern Damascus suburbs, areas that Israel had hit in the past, before reaching their targets and inflicted only “material losses.”

Related coverage

July 20, 2020 4:38 pm
0

Official Palestinian Media Outlets Celebrate Killers of Jews in 1929 Massacres

Official Palestinian Authority (PA) media outlets and Fatah institutions are celebrating the bloody legacy of three Arabs who committed murders...

Syrian military defectors said the strike targeted a major Iranian-run ammunition depot in Jabal al Mane near the town of Kiswa, where Iranian Revolutionary Guards have long been entrenched in a rugged area almost 15 kilometers (9.3 miles) south of the center of Damascus.

Other strikes hit Muqaylabiya and Zakiya towns near Kiswa where Lebanese pro-Iranian Hezbollah militia are deployed with other pro-Tehran militias in strength, according to two senior army defectors.

An official in the regional alliance that supports Iran said that there were no Iranian or Hezbollah casualties.

The severity of the blasts were heard in the capital and shook windows of several neighborhoods there, according to residents.

“The Israelis have targeted a major ammunition depot. There were several strikes and the blasts were huge. There are reports that Iranian personnel have been killed,” said Zaid al Reys, a Syrian analyst in touch with sources on the ground.

The bases in eastern, central and southern Syria which Israel had hit in recent months are believed to have a strong presence of Iranian-backed militias, according to intelligence sources and military defectors familiar with the locations.

Syria never publicly acknowledges that the strikes target Iranian assets in a country where Tehran’s military presence has covered most government-controlled areas.

Western intelligence sources say Israel’s stepped up strikes on Syria in the last few months are part of a shadow war approved by Washington and part of the anti-Iran policy that has undermined in the last two years Iran’s extensive military power without triggering a major increase in hostilities.

Israel has acknowledged conducting many raids inside Syria since the start of the civil war in 2011 where it sees Iran’s presence as a strategic threat.

Israeli defense officials have said in recent months that Israel would step up its campaign against Iran in Syria where, with the help of its proxy militias, Tehran has expanded its presence.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.