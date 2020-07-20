Monday, July 20th | 28 Tammuz 5780

July 20, 2020 9:15 am
Report: German Hezbollah Members Funneling Funds to the Group in Lebanon

avatar by JNS.org

Pro-Hezbollah supporters at a rally in Germany. Photo: Screenshot.

JNS.org – A community center in the German city of Bremen linked to the Shi’ite terrorist organization Hezbollah is funneling money to the organization in Lebanon, according to a German intelligence report released on Thursday.

According to the report, the Al-Mustafa community center “is involved in the financial support” of Hezbollah, according to The Jerusalem Post.

The intelligence report deals with security threats to Bremen in 2019 and its authors state that “the approximately 50 followers of Hezbollah in Bremen are organized in the … Al-Mustafa Community [Center]. This Arab Shi’ite cultural association acts as a contact point for Shi’ite Muslims in Bremen, especially from Lebanon.”

In addition to the 50 Hezbollah members in Bremen, there are 1,050 Hezbollah members and supporters across Germany, according to the report.

Related coverage

July 19, 2020 1:55 pm
0

‘I’m So Disappointed:’ Former NBA Star Charles Barkley Berates Nick Cannon, Other Black Celebrities for Antisemitic Remarks

Former NBA superstar Charles Barkley voiced his disappointment on Thursday in black celebrities including Nick Cannon, DeSean Jackson, Stephen Jackson...

It also states that funds are sent from the Al-Mustafa center to support the family members of dead Hezbollah terrorists.

Germany designated Iran-backed Hezbollah a terrorist organization in April and banned all activity by the group on its soil, a move long urged by Israel and the United States.

The report also noted that the move to ban Hezbollah activity, security authorities had raided the Al-Mustafa center.

