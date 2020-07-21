Tuesday, July 21st | 29 Tammuz 5780

July 21, 2020 11:52 am
0

Madonna Expresses Solidarity With ‘Palestine’ After Promoting Louis Farrakhan on Social Media

avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

Madonna performs ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ during her tribute to Prince at the 2016 Billboard Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada, May 22, 2016. Photo: Reuters / Mario Anzuoni / File.

US performance artist Madonna published over the weekend a series of Instagram posts in which she expressed solidarity with “Palestine.”

The “Material Girl” singer, 61, first shared two images that claimed “Google and Apple have officially removed Palestine from their maps,” a rumor that stemmed from a viral Instagram post last week that has since been proven false.

Photo: Screenshot.

In a third post, Madonna — who has been a proponent of the study of Kabbalah, or Jewish mysticism — demanded, “Put Palestine back on the map,” and added, “#IStandWithPalestine.”

Photo: Screenshot.

She then shared with her more than 15 million Instagram followers a quote attributed to activist Angela Davis about how “Black solidarity with Palestine allows us to understand the nature of contemporary racism more deeply.”

Photo: Screenshot.

Earlier this month, Madonna posted on Instagram a trailer for a Fourth of July address given by Louis Farrakhan, the Nation of Islam leader who has a history of making antisemitic remarks.

In his speech, which aired on the cable channel founded by rapper and entrepreneur Sean “Diddy” Combs, Farrakhan called Jews “Satan” and promoted an anti-Israel conspiracy theory.

Madonna joins a list of celebrities who have recently voiced support for Farrakhan, including rapper Ice Cube, comedian Chelsea Handler, NFL star DeSean Jackson and host of “The Masked Singer” Nick Cannon.

Madonna stirred controversial last year when she performed at the Eurovision Song Contest, which was held in Tel Aviv, Israel, alongside dancers that had Palestinian flags on their backs.

