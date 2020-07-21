Madonna Expresses Solidarity With ‘Palestine’ After Promoting Louis Farrakhan on Social Media

Earlier this month, Madonna posted on Instagram a trailer for a Fourth of July address given by Louis Farrakhan, the Nation of Islam leader who has a history of making antisemitic remarks.
In his speech, which aired on the cable channel founded by rapper and entrepreneur Sean “Diddy” Combs, Farrakhan called Jews “Satan” and promoted an anti-Israel conspiracy theory.
Madonna joins a list of celebrities who have recently voiced support for Farrakhan, including rapper Ice Cube, comedian Chelsea Handler, NFL star DeSean Jackson and host of “The Masked Singer” Nick Cannon.
Madonna stirred controversial last year when she performed at the Eurovision Song Contest, which was held in Tel Aviv, Israel, alongside dancers that had Palestinian flags on their backs.