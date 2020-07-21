Madonna Expresses Solidarity With ‘Palestine’ After Promoting Louis Farrakhan on Social Media

US performance artist Madonna published over the weekend a series of Instagram posts in which she expressed solidarity with “Palestine.”

The “Material Girl” singer, 61, first shared two images that claimed “Google and Apple have officially removed Palestine from their maps,” a rumor that stemmed from a viral Instagram post last week that has since been proven false.

In a third post, Madonna — who has been a proponent of the study of Kabbalah, or Jewish mysticism — demanded, “Put Palestine back on the map,” and added, “#IStandWithPalestine.”

She then shared with her more than 15 million Instagram followers a quote attributed to activist Angela Davis about how “Black solidarity with Palestine allows us to understand the nature of contemporary racism more deeply.”