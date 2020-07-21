Tuesday, July 21st | 29 Tammuz 5780

July 21, 2020 10:24 am
0

Report: Israel in Talks With AstraZeneca for Potential COVID-19 Vaccine

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

A sign is seen at an AstraZeneca site in Macclesfield, England, May 19, 2014. Photo: Reuters / Phil Noble.

Israel is in advanced negotiations with AstraZeneca for the future purchase of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine, Israel’s YNET news website reported on Monday.

A Health Ministry spokesman said the ministry “does not disclose contacts being held in this sensitive matter.”

The experimental coronavirus vaccine being developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University was safe and produced an immune response in early-stage clinical trials, data showed on Monday, keeping alive the hope it could be in use by the end of the year.

AstraZeneca was not reachable for immediate comment.

Israel has already signed such an agreement with Moderna Inc for its vaccine candidate.

