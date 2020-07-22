IDF Vehicle Overturns Near Lebanon Border, Killing One Soldier

An Israeli soldier was killed on Wednesday when a military vehicle overturned on the Golan Heights, near the border with Lebanon.

The accident took place while the vehicle — which was carrying diesel fuel — was ascending Mount Dov, in the Hermon region. While traveling on a narrow, curving road with a limited field of vision, the vehicle overturned.

Nahal Brigade Corporal Sahar Algazar, 20, from Moshav Ranen, was trapped in the vehicle. After being extracted by firefighters, he was treated by emergency medical personnel, but was eventually pronounced dead at the scene.

An officer who was also injured in the crash was treated by Magen David Adom rescue services at the scene and later evacuated to the Rambam Health Care Campus in Haifa.

Due to the area’s proximity to the northern border, the IDF created a smokescreen so the accident scene could not be surveilled from Lebanon.

An IDF spokesman said that the circumstances of the incident were being investigated.

The Facebook page of the Merhavim Regional Council in Israel’s south, which includes Moshav Ranen, issued a statement, saying, “Residents of Merhavim bow their heads in deep sorrow over the death of Corporal Sahar Algazar from Moshav Ranen.”

“Merhavim as a whole takes part in the heavy mourning of the Algazar family. … We pray for the speedy recovery of the IDF officer who was injured in the accident,” the statement added.