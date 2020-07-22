Wednesday, July 22nd | 1 Av 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

IDF Vehicle Overturns Near Lebanon Border, Killing One Soldier

Former UK Chief Rabbi Calls Chinese Persecution of Uyghur Muslims a ‘Desecration of Faith Itself’

Pittsburgh Steelers Lineman Zach Banner Tastes Challah for First Time

British University Lecturer Fired for Saying ‘Jewish People Are the Cleverest in the World’

Israel Hosts US Envoy at Biochem Lab, Seeks FDA Nod for Coronavirus Vaccine Prototype

Dershowitz: Why I Will Continue to Celebrate George Washington, Despite His Flaws

Neo-Nazi Gunman Wears ‘Big Grin’ as Court Views Footage of Yom Kippur Attack on German Synagogue

Cut Off From World, and Coronavirus, Gaza Prepares for Eid Holiday Like Nowhere Else

ADL Offers $10,000 Reward for Info on Assailants in Another Antisemitic Attack in Brooklyn

Calling on Israeli Startups: Major Telecom Alliance Invites Companies to Take Part in 5G Revolution

July 22, 2020 2:06 pm
0

Israel Hosts US Envoy at Biochem Lab, Seeks FDA Nod for Coronavirus Vaccine Prototype

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Scientists at work in laboratory. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

The US ambassador to Israel visited its bio-chemical defense laboratory and was briefed on a coronavirus vaccine prototype for which it is seeking US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) regulation, a US official said on Wednesday.

The vaccine being developed at the Israel Institute for Biological Research (IIBR), in Ness Ziona, began animal trials in March. A source familiar with IIBR activities said human trials were expected before year’s end.

A US official described Ambassador David Friedman’s visit to the IIBR on Monday as part of the two allies’ “robust fight against the coronavirus.”

Israel‘s Defense Ministry, which oversees the IIBR, had no immediate comment.

Related coverage

July 22, 2020 4:52 pm
0

IDF Vehicle Overturns Near Lebanon Border, Killing One Soldier

An Israeli soldier was killed on Wednesday when a military vehicle overturned on the Golan Heights, near the border with...

The IIBR is seeking FDA vaccine regulation, the US official added. Asked whether Friedman would help in this regard, the official said only that the envoy was “working tirelessly to ensure that things that (can) help the American people can get to them in the most effective and efficient way.”

The FDA website says its “regulations for the development of vaccines ensure their safety, purity, potency and effectiveness” and could pave the way for a vaccine’s use in the United States.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.