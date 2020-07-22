Wednesday, July 22nd | 1 Av 5780

July 22, 2020 3:24 pm
0

Pittsburgh Steelers Lineman Zach Banner Tastes Challah for First Time

avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

Zach Banner showing off the two types of challah he tried in a video he posted on social media on July 21, 2020. Photo: Screenshot.

Pittsburgh Steelers offensive tackle Zach Banner tried challah for the first time this week and shared the experience with his social media followers.

The 26-year-old NFL player tasted plain challah and a coffee crumb challah in a video he posted on Twitter and Instagram on Tuesday. He said trying challah was part of his ongoing efforts to educate himself more about Judaism.

The athlete also noted that Challah Back Girls had vowed to donate half of its sales, for one day, to his B3 Foundation, which works to empower children.

Banner, who is of Chamorro and African-American descent, said in the past that several of his family members were Jewish, according to TribLIVE.com.

After he spoke out against antisemitism earlier this month in light of the DeSean Jackson scandal, the Jewish community donated over $60,000 in increments of $18 to his B3 Foundation.

Banner revealed in a recent interview that he had received numerous invitations to Shabbat meals and many loaves of challah were being sent to him since he condemned antisemitism and defended the Jewish community.

