July 23, 2020 3:52 pm
0

Fighter Jet Forces Iranian Passenger Plane Over Syria to Divert to Beirut

avatar by Algemeiner Staff and Agencies

A Mahan Air plane. Photo: Reuters / Mohamed al-Sayaghi.

All passengers exited an Iranian plane that landed in the Lebanese capital after a fighter jet approached it in Syrian airspace on Thursday, Beirut International Airport head Fadi Hassan told Reuters.

He said there were only minor injuries.

The pilot of the Iranian passenger plane had to change altitude quickly to avoid collision, which injured several passengers, the IRIB news agency said earlier.

According to media reports, the plane belonged to Mahan Air, which is under Western sanctions over the support it provides to the Tehran regime’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC).

Watch video footage said to be taken from inside the plane during Thursday’s incident:

