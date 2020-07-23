Thursday, July 23rd | 2 Av 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

COVID-19 Has Made Medical Data Analysts a Hot Commodity

Gay Conversion Therapy Bill Deals Israel’s Fragile Coalition Another Blow

Twitter Clarifies Stance on Star of David Imagery After Users Accounts Locked

Spain Adopts Universal Definition of Antisemitism

Storage Center in Jerusalem, 2,700 Years Old, Dates From Kingdom of Judah

Organizations Petition US Supreme Court to Overturn Jewish Discrimination Case

Pro-Israel America Meets First-Cycle Goal, Raises $2 Million for 2020 Candidates

US House Votes to Maintain Security Aid to Israel

US Records 2,600 New Coronavirus Cases Every Hour as Total Approaches Four Million

Iran Says Foreign States May Have Carried Out Cyberattacks, Plays Down Their Role in Fires

July 23, 2020 9:14 am
0

Iran Says Foreign States May Have Carried Out Cyberattacks, Plays Down Their Role in Fires

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

A view of a damaged building after a fire broke out at Iran’s Natanz Nuclear Facility, in Isfahan, Iran, July 2, 2020. Photo: Atomic Energy Organization of Iran / WANA (West Asia News Agency) via Reuters.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry said on Thursday foreign governments may have been behind recent cyberattacks on Iranian facilities, but played down the possibility of them having a role in a series of fires and explosions at military and other installations.

Since late June, several fires or explosions have been reported at military, industrial and nuclear sites in Iran as well as at oil refineries, power plants, factories and businesses.

Some Iranian officials have said a fire at the underground Natanz nuclear facility this month may have been caused by cyber sabotage. Other incidents have gone unexplained.

“There are thousands of cyberattacks on the country’s infrastructure on a daily basis — which is nothing new — most of which are repelled by our defense systems,” Iranian media quoted Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi as telling reporters.

Related coverage

July 22, 2020 12:08 pm
0

Cut Off From World, and Coronavirus, Gaza Prepares for Eid Holiday Like Nowhere Else

Gazans are thronging beaches and crowding markets filled with holiday sweets and clothes as they prepare to celebrate Eid al-Adha...

In recent months, there have been several cyberattacks with wider dimensions, and technical and forensic analyses have identified “governments or groups” who were behind the attacks, he said without naming them.

But Mousavi also said fires in forests, refineries and other locations were common in summer.

An article this month by Iran’s state news agency IRNA addressed what it called the possibility of sabotage by enemies such as Israel and the United States although it stopped short of accusing either directly.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.