Jewish Actor Josh Malina Shames Pop Star Madonna for Promoting Antisemite Louis Farrakhan

July 23, 2020 12:38 pm
avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

American pop star Madonna. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.

Actor Josh Malina criticized on Thursday pop legend Madonna for promoting notorious antisemite and Nation of Islam leader Louis Farrakhan.

“The little red string you wear doesn’t count for shit when you amplify the voice of an antisemite, @Madonna,” tweeted Malina, who is Jewish and is best known for his roles on “The West Wing” and “Scandal.”

The “little red string” Malina referred to is something worn on the wrist by followers of Kabbalah, or Jewish mysticism, for protection from the “evil eye.” Madonna has been a proponent of studying Kabbalah in the past.

Earlier this month, the “Queen of Pop” posted on Instagram a trailer for a Fourth of July address given by Farrakhan, in which he called Jews “Satan” and promoted an anti-Israel conspiracy theory.

Despite receiving backlash for sharing the trailer and requests for it to be removed, Madonna has yet to delete the clip from her Instagram page.

The Simon Wiesenthal Center said the “Material Girl” singer “owes Jewish people an apology and explanation why she chose to lend her platform” to Farrakhan.

More recently on Instagram, Madonna voiced solidarity with “Palestine.”

