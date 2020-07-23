Thursday, July 23rd | 2 Av 5780

July 23, 2020 3:35 am
The Most Popular Video on Israel’s Health Ministry YouTube Page Is Meant to Save Arab Lives

avatar by Elder of Ziyon

Opinion

A Palestinian man shops ahead of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, amid concerns about the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in the West Bank city of Ramallah, April 22, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Mohamad Torokman.

Remember when anti-Israel haters accused the Jewish State of withholding information about COVID-19 from Arabic-speaking residents?

It was all false, of course.

But the most popular video on Israel’s Ministry of Health YouTube page is aimed directly at Israeli Muslims, and how they can stay free of COVID-19 during Ramadan. The video urges them to celebrate the holiday only with their families, and to avoid contact with others and large groups in order to stay safe.

It has an astonishing 3.1 million views. Which is double the number of Muslims in Israel!

This probably means that Muslims in other countries are getting some of their COVID-19 information from Israel. And yet, Israel doesn’t want to help Arabs and Muslims during the pandemic? Just another blatant, anti-Israel lie.

Elder of Ziyon has been blogging about Israel and the Arab world for a really long time now. He also controls the world, but deep down, you already knew that.

The opinions presented by Algemeiner bloggers are solely theirs and do not represent those of The Algemeiner, its publishers or editors. If you would like to share your views with a blog post on The Algemeiner, please be in touch through our Contact page.

