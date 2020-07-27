Monday, July 27th | 6 Av 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

House Passes Bill to Keep Security Aid to Israel, Double Funds to Fight Antisemitism

Exchange of Fire Reported on Israel-Lebanon Border

Taking Over a Pulpit Mid-Pandemic

Can Israel and Hezbollah Stave Off a Dangerous Escalation — or Even War?

Hezbollah Says All-Out War With Israel Unlikely in Coming Months

The United States Shifts Its Approach to China

Reform Is Needed at the World Health Organization

Trump Handed Syria to Turkish Dictator Erdogan and Helped ISIS in the Process

Jewish Organizations, Leaders, Allies to Boycott Twitter, Instagram Over Tepid Response to Rapper’s Antisemitic Rant

New Statistics: 1.2 Million Israelis Eating Less Because of Pandemic, Only 47% Trust the Government to Handle Crisis

July 27, 2020 7:06 am
0

Hezbollah Says All-Out War With Israel Unlikely in Coming Months

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

A man rides a motorbike past a poster depicting Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, near Sidon, Lebanon, July 7, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Ali Hashisho.

The deputy leader of Lebanon’s powerful Hezbollah movement on Sunday dismissed the prospect of an escalation of violence between the Iran-backed movement and Israel despite increased tensions in the last week.

“The atmosphere does not indicate a war … It’s unlikely, the atmosphere of war in the next few months,” Naim Qassem said in an interview with pro-Damascus television station Al Mayadeen.

Tensions rose along Israel‘s frontier with Syria and Lebanon after Lebanon’s Hezbollah militia said a fighter was killed in an apparent Israeli strike on the edge of Damascus last week.

After two Hezbollah members were killed in Damascus in August 2019, Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah vowed the group would respond if Israel killed any more of its fighters inside Syria.

Related coverage

July 27, 2020 9:02 am
0

Exchange of Fire Reported on Israel-Lebanon Border

The Israeli military said a there has been a "security incident" on Israel's northern border with Lebanon on Monday and ordered residents...

The Israeli military has since boosted its forces on its northern front.

An Israeli drone crashed inside Lebanon during operational activity along the border, an Israeli military spokeswoman said on Sunday.

Israel has stepped up strikes on Syria in recent months in what Western intelligence sources say is a shadow war approved by Washington that has undermined Iran’s military power in the region without triggering a major increase in hostilities.

Hezbollah has deployed fighters in Syria as part of Iran-backed efforts to support President Bashar al-Assad in a conflict that spiraled out of protests against his rule in 2011.

The bases in eastern, central and southern Syria which Israel has hit in recent months are believed to have a strong presence of Iran-backed militias, according to intelligence sources and military defectors familiar with the locations.

Analysts say Hezbollah and Israel want to avoid an all-out conflict at a time of regional tensions and keep rules of engagement drawn up since the Iran-backed movement fought a one-month war with Israel in 2006.

“There is no change of rules of engagement and the deterrent equation with Israel exists and we are not planning to change it,” Qassem said.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.