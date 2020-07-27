Monday, July 27th | 6 Av 5780

July 27, 2020 9:40 am
0

High-Level Israeli Delegation in India for Mass Testing of COVID-19 Technology

avatar by JNS.org

An Israeli worker stands outside the Dan Hotel in Jerusalem that was converted to receive coronavirus patients, March 19, 2020. Photo: Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.

JNS.org – A high-level inter-ministerial delegation of Israeli experts arrived in New Delhi on Monday to test four new technologies for the rapid diagnosis of coronavirus, the Defense Ministry announced on Sunday.

The delegation—led by Israeli Ambassador to India Ron Malka—includes representatives from the Defense, Foreign and Health ministries, as well as from the Israel Defense Forces and various industries involved in the development of diagnostic solutions.

“The cooperation between Israel and India will enable the delegation and its Indian counterparts to collect tens of thousands of samples in just 10 days and analyze them using computer systems based on artificial intelligence,” the Defense Ministry stated. “This massive sampling will shorten processes and advance the approval of effective technology.”

The four technologies to be tested are: the Vocalis online voice test to identify changes in the respiratory system; the Tera Group breathalyzer test, which detects the virus using terahertz waves; the Kidod isothermal test, which detects the virus in a heated saliva sample within 30 minutes; and a Rapid Diagnostics polyamino acids test, which detects specific virus proteins in a saliva sample.

The delegation, which flew on two separate aircraft, also brought with them cutting-edge equipment to help the Indian authorities combat the spread and effects of COVID-19, including ventilators.

