Israeli Government Budget and Bond Manager to Resign

Israeli Accountant General Rony Hizkiyahu, who for the past three and a half years has overseen the country’s finances and handled government bond offerings, announced on Sunday he would be stepping down.

Finance Minister Israel Katz said Hizkiyahu would stay on for another few months while a replacement was found.

Hizkiyahu has spearheaded multi-billion dollar programs to upgrade Israel’s transportation and energy infrastructure and in April led a record $5 billion bond offering — including $1 billion of 100-year bonds — to help finance a coronavirus stimulus package.

Hizkiyahu previously served as banking regulator at the Bank of Israel.