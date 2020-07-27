Monday, July 27th | 7 Av 5780

July 27, 2020 2:54 pm
0

Israel’s Zebra Medical Gets FDA Clearance for Mammography Tool

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

A woman receiving a mammogram. Photo: Rhoda Baer / National Cancer Institute / via Wikimedia Commons.

Zebra Medical Vision, an Israeli medical imaging analytics company, said on Monday it received clearance from the US Food and Drug Administration for its mammography technology.

The company’s latest cleared product uses artificial intelligence to prioritize and identify suspicious mammograms.

The mammograms are automatically sent to Zebra’s platform, where they are processed and analyzed for suspected breast lesions. The HealthMammo product then returns its result to the radiologist.

It is the company’s first oncology tool to receive FDA clearance.

Zebra said its technology can help clear the backlog of mammograms that has resulted from the coronavirus crisis, which forced many tests to be postponed or cancelled.

