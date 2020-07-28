Tuesday, July 28th | 7 Av 5780

July 28, 2020 6:54 am
Lebanese PM Urges Caution Amid Heightened Border Tensions With Israel

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

A UNIFIL vehicle drives past a Hezbollah flag in the southern Lebanese village of Khiam, near the border with Israel, July 28, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Aziz Taher.

Lebanese Prime Minister Hassan Diab said on Tuesday Israel had violated his country’s sovereignty with a “dangerous military escalation” along the Israel-Lebanon border on Monday, and called for caution after a rise in border tensions.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israeli forces had thwarted an attempt by the Iran-backed Lebanese Shi’ite group Hezbollah to infiltrate across the Lebanese frontier on Monday.

A Reuters witness in Lebanon counted dozens of Israeli shells hitting the disputed Shebaa Farms area.

“I call for caution in coming days because I fear the situation will deteriorate in light of heightened tensions on our border,” Diab said on Twitter.

Israel was trying to “change the rules of engagement,” he charged.

IDF troops had been on alert along the northern border in anticipation of potential Hezbollah retaliation for the killing of one of its members a week ago in an alleged Israeli attack on the edge of the Syrian capital Damascus.

Netanyahu has said any attacks from Lebanese territory would draw a powerful response.

Hezbollah, which last fought a war with Israel in 2006, denied its fighters had tried to cross the border and asserted Monday’s incident was “one-sided.”

After the killing of two Hezbollah members in Damascus last August, the group’s leader, Hassan Nasrallah, vowed to respond if Israel killed any of its fighters in Syria. But Hezbollah’s deputy leader said on Sunday all-out war with Israel was unlikely.

Hezbollah fighters deployed in Syria as part of Iran-backed efforts to support President Bashar al-Assad. Israel sees the presence of Hezbollah and Iran in Syria as a strategic threat, and has mounted raids on Iran-linked targets there.

