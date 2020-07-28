Tuesday, July 28th | 7 Av 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Outrage Continues to Grow Over British Rapper’s Antisemitic Rant

Israeli Actress Shira Haas Gets Emmy Nomination for Role in Netflix Hit ‘Unorthodox’

In Call With Jewish Leader, Rapper Ice Cube Condemns Antisemitism

Professors Attack German Antisemitism Commissioner in Letter to Chancellor Merkel

‘We Will Do Whatever It Takes to Defend Ourselves,’ Israeli PM Vows Day After Hezbollah Attack

Israeli Tech Sector Saw 52% Rise in Number of Haredi Jews Employed Since 2014, Report Shows

With the Pandemic Behind It and V-Shaped Growth Charts, China Holds Great Promise for Israeli Tech

UN Moves Last Grain From Frontline Store Symbolic of Yemen’s Aid Struggle

Lebanon Reimposes COVID-19 Restrictions as Infections Spike

World Bank Grants Palestinians $30 Million in Welfare Aid

July 28, 2020 10:08 am
0

UN Moves Last Grain From Frontline Store Symbolic of Yemen’s Aid Struggle

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

A UN vehicle is seen in Hodeidah, Yemen, May 13, 2019. Photo: Reuters / Abduljabbar Zeyad / File.

A UN grain store that symbolized aid agencies’ struggle to navigate the front lines of Yemen’s war has finally been emptied and distributed to a starving population almost two years after fighting cut access, the UN food agency said on Monday.

The Red Sea Mills, a milling facility rented by the World Food Program (WFP) as part of an aid operation feeding 13 million people a month, had become a focal point of a frozen conflict in the strategic port of Hodeidah.

Located in a complicated web of frontlines between forces loyal to Yemen’s internationally recognized government and those of the Iran-aligned Houthi group, the grain store became inaccessible in September 2018 and suffered shelling damage.

Enough to feed nearly four million people, the grain risked rotting in the humid climate. It took a year of negotiations and risky cross-frontline operations to regain access and resume milling and distribution in September last year.

Related coverage

July 28, 2020 12:54 pm
0

Professors Attack German Antisemitism Commissioner in Letter to Chancellor Merkel

More than 60 German and Israeli academics have signed a letter addressed to Germany's chancellor, Angela Merkel, complaining that criticism...

Aid agencies have repeatedly complained that the combatants in the five-year-old conflict across Yemen have restricted access to needy populations and aid supplies.

The flour delivery comes as fears of famine in Yemen are resurfacing, the United Nations has said.

Yemen is seen as the world’s worst humanitarian crisis where 80 percent of the population relies on humanitarian aid. A recent UN report saw Yemen returning to “alarming” levels of food insecurity.

Coronavirus restrictions, reduced remittances, locusts, floods and significant underfunding of this year’s aid response have compounded an already dire hunger situation.

The WFP in April halved food aid to alternate months in Houthi-controlled north Yemen and says it needs $737 million to keep services running to December.

Coronavirus restrictions are affecting aid operations. The WFP has had to charter extra vessels to keep food flowing as ships must observe a 14-day quarantine before docking in Yemen, the WFP spokesperson said.

Yemen has been mired in conflict since a Saudi-led coalition intervened in March 2015 to restore the government ousted from power in the capital Sanaa by Houthi forces. The Houthis say they are fighting a corrupt system.

The UN has been holding virtual talks between the warring parties to agree a permanent ceasefire and confidence-building steps to restart peace negotiations last held in December 2018.

UN-mediated talks between warring parties in Hodeidah have so far failed to achieve a full troop withdrawal and ceasefire.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.