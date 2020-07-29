Georgia Senator Removes Campaign Ad With Enlarged Nose of Jewish Opponent

JNS.org – The re-election campaign of Sen. David Perdue (R-Ga.) has removed a digital advertisement featuring a picture of his Jewish Democratic opponent, Jon Ossoff, with an enlarged nose “even as other parts of his face stayed the same size and proportions,” according to The Forward, which first reported the ad on Monday.

The black-and-white ad solicits donations for Perdue’s campaign and also includes a picture of Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), who is also Jewish, and a caption, “Democrats are trying to buy Georgia.”

The apparently Photoshopped ad appears to invoke the antisemitic tropes of Jews having long noses and that they control politics.

A Perdue campaign spokesperson told The Forward that the campaign ad was inadvertent and has been removed.