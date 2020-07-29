Wednesday, July 29th | 8 Av 5780

July 29, 2020 9:06 am
Georgia Senator Removes Campaign Ad With Enlarged Nose of Jewish Opponent

avatar by Jackson Richman / JNS.org

Sen. David Perdue (R-Ga.) speaking at the 2016 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Md. Photo: Gage Skidmore/Flickr.

JNS.org – The re-election campaign of Sen. David Perdue (R-Ga.) has removed a digital advertisement featuring a picture of his Jewish Democratic opponent, Jon Ossoff, with an enlarged nose “even as other parts of his face stayed the same size and proportions,” according to The Forward, which first reported the ad on Monday.

The black-and-white ad solicits donations for Perdue’s campaign and also includes a picture of Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), who is also Jewish, and a caption, “Democrats are trying to buy Georgia.”

The apparently Photoshopped ad appears to invoke the antisemitic tropes of Jews having long noses and that they control politics.

A since-deleted ad for Sen. David Perdue (R-Ga.) re-election campaign attacking opponent Jon Ossoff, who is Jewish, with an enlarged nose. Photo: Facebook.

A Perdue campaign spokesperson told The Forward that the campaign ad was inadvertent and has been removed.

