Wednesday, July 29th | 8 Av 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Minnesota GOP Group Equates Wearing Face Masks With Yellow Star of David

Jewish Group, Parents Ask Why Anti-Israel Video Part of Ontario School Curriculum

Poll: 64 Percent of Israelis Approve US Leadership, But Just 33 Percent Worldwide

Georgia Senator Removes Campaign Ad With Enlarged Nose of Jewish Opponent

Israel Donates Third Water Generator to Gaza Strip

Palestinian Gay Activists Hold Protest — in Haifa

Six US States See One-Day Records for COVID-19 Deaths

A Unified Reminder of the Iranian Threat

Why Israeli Sovereignty Should Be Implemented in the West Bank

Leo Frank’s Lynching, Tom Watson’s Statue, and White Supremacy in America

July 29, 2020 9:22 am
0

Minnesota GOP Group Equates Wearing Face Masks With Yellow Star of David

avatar by JNS.org

Cloth face masks worn during the 2020 coronavirus global pandemic. Photo: NickK via Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – A country Republican party in Minnesota posted a meme over the weekend that compared the state mandate to wear a face mask amid the coronavirus pandemic to Jews being forced to wear a yellow Star of David during the Holocaust.

The Republican Party of Wabasha County reportedly removed the post from its Facebook page by Monday evening. The group told the state Republican Party that it had been hacked.

The meme shows an elderly prisoner being told by a Nazi officer to wear the yellow Star of David.

“Just put on the star and quit complaining, it’s really not that hard,” read the meme’s caption. “Just put on the mask and stop complaining.”

Related coverage

July 29, 2020 9:17 am
0

Jewish Group, Parents Ask Why Anti-Israel Video Part of Ontario School Curriculum

JNS.org - The Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center (FSWC) has reached out to the Ontario Minister of Education in search...

Minnesota Jewish groups slammed the Republican Party of Wabasha County for the meme.

“It’s a disgrace to the memory of World War II veterans, as well as survivors of the Holocaust and anybody that fought,” executive director Steve Hunegs of the Jewish Community Relations Council told the Associated Press.

“Typhus, disease, starvation and the like as a prelude to extermination. And compare it to an order whose goal is to preserve public health to the highest degree possible. It’s awful to make such comparisons,” said Hunegs.

“Given that Minnesota rabbis recently spoke out in favor of a mask mandate, comparing that mandate to the Holocaust feels especially disgusting. We ask the @MNGOP to tell Wabasha Republicans to stop using imagery like this. It betrays a total lack of both empathy and education,” tweeted Jewish Community Action on Monday.

Later that day, Minnesota GOP chairperson Jennifer Carnahan retweeted Jewish Community Action’s post and added, “This post was brought to @mngop’s attention today. Immediately we reached out to the Wabasha board. They believe this was a hack and are removing their FB page immediately. Our party does not support/condone divisive and harmful posts or language of this nature.”

The state face-mask requirement took effect on July 25.

That day, a couple donned Nazi swastika-flag face masks at a Walmart in Marshall, Minn.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.