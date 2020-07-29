Wednesday, July 29th | 8 Av 5780

Poll: 64 Percent of Israelis Approve US Leadership, But Just 33 Percent Worldwide

The US and Israeli flags. Photo: Reuters / Amir Cohen.

JNS.org – At least 64 percent of Israelis favorably view US leadership, according to a Gallup poll released on Monday.

It is the third-highest mark worldwide, preceded by Albania (67 percent) and Kosovo (82 percent), and succeeded by Mongolia (62 percent), Turkmenistan (62 percent), Poland (59 percent), the Philippines (58 percent), Nepal (54 percent) and Myanmar (53 percent).

Overall, across 135 countries and areas, the approval shown in the Jewish state for America drops by half, with 33 percent approving of US leadership—a slight increase of three points from 2018.

The report, titled “U.S. Leadership Remains Unpopular Worldwide,” is the last to be released before the presidential elections in November, according to Gallup.

