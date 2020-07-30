Thursday, July 30th | 10 Av 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

GOP Lawmaker Calls on Trump to Designate Top Palestinian Official as Terror Sponsor

Jewish Neighborhood Watch Volunteer Slashed in Brooklyn Street Confrontation

British Government Urged to Enforce Hezbollah Ban

Greek City of Thessaloniki’s Centuries-Old Sephardi Jewish Community Opening New Heritage Center

Top UK Jewish Group Lambasts Publication for ‘Amplifying’ Rapper Wiley’s Antisemitic Tropes in New Interview

Gaza Man Who Swam Toward Israel Indicted as Hamas Operative

Video Highlights Israel’s Role in Global Fight Against Coronavirus

Herman Cain, Former Republican Presidential Candidate, Dies of COVID-19

Philadelphia NAACP Head Offers Tentative Apology for Antisemitic Post on Facebook as Deicide Tweet Comes to Light

Trump Raises Possibility of Delaying Election — but That Power Rests in Congress

July 30, 2020 12:28 pm
0

Herman Cain, Former Republican Presidential Candidate, Dies of COVID-19

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Then‐Republican presidential candidate Herman Cain departs the State House in Concord, New Hampshire, Nov. 17, 2011. Photo: Reuters/ Brian Snyder / File.

Herman Cain, a television host and former Republican presidential candidate, has died after contracting COVID-19, according to a statement on his website and Facebook page.

Cain, 74, was diagnosed with the disease in late June and later hospitalized after attending a Tulsa, Oklahoma, rally for President Donald Trump, where many attendees crowded close together without wearing face masks to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

He spent most of July in an Atlanta-area hospital.

“We’re heartbroken, and the world is poorer: Herman Cain has gone to be with the Lord,” the statement on his website said.

Related coverage

July 30, 2020 4:28 pm
0

GOP Lawmaker Calls on Trump to Designate Top Palestinian Official as Terror Sponsor

A US congressman with a track record of countering terrorism sponsored by the Palestinian Authority (PA) has called on President...

Cain, who called himself an ABC man ‐‐ “American Black Conservative” ‐‐ had just started hosting a new show on Newsmax TV and hoped to play a role in the 2020 presidential election campaign, the statement said.

Cain started his career as a civilian employee for the US Navy and worked for Pillsbury and Burger King before becoming chief executive of Godfather’s Pizza.

He made national headlines in 1994 when he sparred with then-President Bill Clinton about healthcare costs facing small business owners during a televised town hall meeting.

Herman Cain embodied the American Dream and represented the very best of the American spirit,” White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany said in a post on Twitter. “We will never forget his legacy of grace, patriotism, and faith.”

Ronna McDaniel, chairwoman of the Republican Party, noted Cain‘s passing in a tweet, saying, “Please keep the entire Cain family in your prayers.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.