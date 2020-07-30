Sanders Pushes Supporters to Campaign for Tlaib, Omar in Competitive Primaries

JNS.org – Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) is urging his supporters to campaign for Reps. Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.) and Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) as they both face increasingly tough upcoming Democratic primary challenges.

“Some of our strongest allies in the fight for justice have tough primaries coming up. Join our day of action this Saturday, August 1, to contact voters for,” tweeted Sanders on Wednesday, tagging Omar, Tlaib, Cori Bush, Victoria Burton-Harris, Monique Worrell and Joe Kimok.

Omar is running for re-election in Minnesota’s 5th Congressional District, whose Democratic primary is on Aug. 11; Tlaib in Michigan’s 13th Congressional District, whose Democratic primary is on Aug. 4.

Omar has perpetuated antisemitic tropes on Twitter and introduced a resolution in Congress that promotes boycotts of Israel, likening them to boycotts of Nazi Germany.

Antone Melton-Meaux, one of four challengers to Omar in Aug. 11 primary, also considers himself a progressive like Omar, but has been critical of her divisiveness and antisemitism. His candidacy has gained support from pro-Israel groups, including $487,000 from NORPAC and Pro-Israel America PAC. He has outraised Omar between April and June with $3.2 million to her $471,000.

Like Omar, Tlaib has also been accused of peddling an anti-Israel and antisemitic agenda. Tlaib is facing off against long-time Detroit City Council President Brenda Jones.

Jones, who already beat Tlaib once in a special election and came within a few hundred votes of defeating her in the 2018 Democratic primary, has similarly criticized Tlaib, who has a high-profile nationally, for neglecting her district.

“I am interested in opening a dialogue with people that I do not always agree with for the good of the district,” said Jones recently as reported by Newsweek.