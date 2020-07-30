Thursday, July 30th | 9 Av 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Greek City of Thessaloniki’s Centuries-Old Sephardi Jewish Community Opening New Heritage Center

Top UK Jewish Group Lambasts Publication for ‘Amplifying’ Rapper Wiley’s Antisemitic Tropes in New Interview

Gaza Man Who Swam Toward Israel Indicted as Hamas Operative

Video Highlights Israel’s Role in Global Fight Against Coronavirus

Herman Cain, Former Republican Presidential Candidate, Dies of COVID-19

Philadelphia NAACP Head Offers Tentative Apology for Antisemitic Post on Facebook as Deicide Tweet Comes to Light

Trump Raises Possibility of Delaying Election — but That Power Rests in Congress

Surveillance Scheme Hunts for COVID Traces in Israel’s Sewers

Young Global Jewry at Forefront of Fight Against COVID-19

Israel’s ‘Bibi Generation’ Starts to Turn on Netanyahu Over Economy and COVID-19

July 30, 2020 11:12 am
0

Surveillance Scheme Hunts for COVID Traces in Israel’s Sewers

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Employees of Kando, a wastewater management technology firm, demonstrate a project whereby unknown COVID-19 outbreaks can be pinpointed by identifying traces of the virus in sewage systems, in Ashkelon, Israel, July 30, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Amir Cohen.

Sewer surveillance in Israel‘s coastal city of Ashkelon has pinpointed unknown outbreaks of COVID-19 by identifying traces of the virus in the sewage system.

The project, similar to those undertaken in other countries, was carried out by wastewater management technology firm Kando and researchers from Israeli educational institutions including Ben Gurion University and the Technion in Haifa.

The research pointed to wastewater as a means of detecting outbreaks of the disease early as well as the ability to narrow hotspots down to specific streets, Kando said on Thursday.

Early studies by scientists in The Netherlands, France, Australia and elsewhere suggest sewage sampling for signs of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus could help assess the number of infections in a geographic area, without having to test every person.

Related coverage

July 30, 2020 1:26 pm
0

Gaza Man Who Swam Toward Israel Indicted as Hamas Operative

A Hamas terrorist who swam last month toward Israel from the Gaza Strip was formally indicted on Thursday for security...

Samples of wastewater from the Paris sewage system have been showing traces of COVID-19 again since the end of June, having vanished when France imposed a lockdown.

For the Israeli pilot study, Ashkelon, with 150,000 residents, was chosen as it was thought to have a low number of cases. But researchers discovered significant remnants of the coronavirus in municipal wastewater, Kando said.

The results suggest that tracking coronavirus remnants in the sewer network can be a more efficient gauge of the extent of outbreaks than testing individuals, especially given the asymptomatic nature of many suffering from COVID-19, it said.

“This will allow authorities to take actions to contain future outbreaks,” said Nadav Davidovitch, director of Ben Gurion University’s School of Public Health.

Kando said it is in talks with several cities in Israel and abroad about deploying the system.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.