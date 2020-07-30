Video Highlights Israel’s Role in Global Fight Against Coronavirus

In a video published on Thursday, the Israeli Foreign Ministry highlighted the role the Jewish state has played in the global fight against the coronavirus, noting the large number of countries that has received medical and technological aid from it.

“In the struggle against corona, there are no politics, no borders,” Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi tweeted.

“Led by the Foreign Ministry, we have reached more than 15 countries on three continents with supplies of humanitarian aid including medical and technological equipment that will help in the global fight against corona,” he noted.

Watch the video below: