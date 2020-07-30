Thursday, July 30th | 10 Av 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

GOP Lawmaker Calls on Trump to Designate Top Palestinian Official as Terror Sponsor

Jewish Neighborhood Watch Volunteer Slashed in Brooklyn Street Confrontation

British Government Urged to Enforce Hezbollah Ban

Greek City of Thessaloniki’s Centuries-Old Sephardi Jewish Community Opening New Heritage Center

Top UK Jewish Group Lambasts Publication for ‘Amplifying’ Rapper Wiley’s Antisemitic Tropes in New Interview

Gaza Man Who Swam Toward Israel Indicted as Hamas Operative

Video Highlights Israel’s Role in Global Fight Against Coronavirus

Herman Cain, Former Republican Presidential Candidate, Dies of COVID-19

Philadelphia NAACP Head Offers Tentative Apology for Antisemitic Post on Facebook as Deicide Tweet Comes to Light

Trump Raises Possibility of Delaying Election — but That Power Rests in Congress

July 30, 2020 12:54 pm
0

Video Highlights Israel’s Role in Global Fight Against Coronavirus

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Illustrative. Photo: Reuters / Amir Cohen.

In a video published on Thursday, the Israeli Foreign Ministry highlighted the role the Jewish state has played in the global fight against the coronavirus, noting the large number of countries that has received medical and technological aid from it.

“In the struggle against corona, there are no politics, no borders,” Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi tweeted.

“Led by the Foreign Ministry, we have reached more than 15 countries on three continents with supplies of humanitarian aid including medical and technological equipment that will help in the global fight against corona,” he noted.

Watch the video below:

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.