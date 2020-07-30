Thursday, July 30th | 9 Av 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

UN Expresses ‘Dismay’ at Antisemitic Statements by Islamic Relief Leader

Israeli Startup Trigo to Launch Contactless Grocery Stores in Europe and Israel

Sanders Pushes Supporters to Campaign for Tlaib, Omar in Competitive Primaries

UN Names First-Ever Antisemitism Monitor

With Cheap, but Only Adequate Internet Access, Israel Ranks 8th in Digital Quality of Life

Tlaib Says She’s Not Endorsing Biden, Or Maybe Anyone, for President

Minnesota GOP Official Resigns After Equating Masks With Yellow Star of David

COVID-19 Continued Spread Drives Brazilian Jews to Immigrate to Israel

China, Iran, Russia on Agenda as Pompeo Testifies in US Senate

Amid US Vacuum, Israel and Mediterranean Allies Must Be Wary of Turkey

July 30, 2020 9:07 am
0

With Cheap, but Only Adequate Internet Access, Israel Ranks 8th in Digital Quality of Life

avatar by James Spiro / CTech

A man types on a computer keyboard in Warsaw in this February 28, 2013 illustration file picture. Photo: REUTERS/Kacper Pempel/File Photo.

CTech – Israel has ranked 8th for its quality of digital life in a study conducted by Surfshark, a VPN provider. According to the index, Israel has the most affordable internet in the world but failed to reach the top 50 because of its relatively poor quality.

The study measures each country’s digital quality of life based on five elements: internet affordability, internet quality, electronic infrastructure, electronic government, and electronic security.

Israel was named in the study as the global leader in internet affordability. In total, the country’s mobile internet is the most affordable, and its broadband’s affordability was ranked as 4th.

The “winners” in other categories included Singapore for internet quality and electronic government, the United Arab Emirates for electronic infrastructure, and the United Kingdom for electronic security.

Related coverage

July 30, 2020 9:17 am
0

Israeli Startup Trigo to Launch Contactless Grocery Stores in Europe and Israel

CTech - Israeli retail startup Trigo Vision is set to open its first automated, contactless food store. A source with...

The study defines electronic security as “implementing effective cybersecurity policies and ensuring personal data protection” and ranked Israel 28th. As expected, many European countries took the top spots due to protections put in place through the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

2020 put unique pressures on digital life due to the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic. For example, 49 out of the 85 countries experienced drops in mobile connection and 44 in broadband speed due to more people working from home. While internet access is nearly ubiquitous in Israel, it is predominantly based on mobile and cable-based connections. Only 30% of Israeli households (800,000) have the infrastructure required to connect to fiber-optic internet, with just 6% (150,000) doing so to date.

Information for the study was gathered from open data sources provided by the United Nations, World Bank, International Telecommunications Union, US Department of State, World Economic Forum, and others.

Surfshark is a VPN provider than helps internet users hide their digital location by disguising IP addresses. It can protect users from hackers, malware, and identity theft — as well as open access to different shows on Netflix.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.