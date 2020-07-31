Friday, July 31st | 10 Av 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Jewish Groups Pay Tribute to Japanese Holocaust‐Era Hero, Chiune Sugihara, on Death Anniversary

Ukraine Welcomes ‘Constructive’ First Talks With Iran on Downing of Airliner

COVID-19 Crushes US Economy in Second Quarter; Rising Virus Cases Loom Over Recovery

Pompeo Says US Has Expanded Scope of Iran Metals Sanctions

Israel and India: Partners Against COVID-19

How Jewish Educators and Innovators Must Look to Future

State Department: ‘Much Work Remains’ to Provide Restitution to Holocaust Survivors and Their Descendants

Antisemitism Monitor to Women’s Group: Advances in Argentina, Concern in Yemen

Wearing a Mask Is Required by Jewish Ethics and Values

Future Lone Soldiers Land in Israel on Two Group Flights

July 31, 2020 11:24 am
0

Jewish Groups Pay Tribute to Japanese Holocaust‐Era Hero, Chiune Sugihara, on Death Anniversary

avatar by Barney Breen-Portnoy

A bust of the late Chiune Sugihara, on the Hill of Humanity in Yaotsu, Japan. Photo: Barney Breen-Portnoy.

Several Jewish groups paid tribute to the late Japanese diplomat Chiune Sugihara on Friday, the 34th anniversary of his death.

Sugihara ‐‐ who was serving as Japan’s vice consul in the Lithuanian city of Kaunas when World War II broke out ‐‐ is credited with saving thousands of European Jews from the Nazis by ‐‐ in defiance of Tokyo’s instructions ‐‐ issuing them transit visas that enabled them to escape eastward.

His life story was detailed by The Algemeiner three years ago.

Sugihara was forced to resign from the Japanese Foreign Ministry shortly after the war, and he lived in obscurity for the next two decades.

In 1968, however, he was located by an Israeli diplomat based in Tokyo who, as a teenager, had received one of the visas.

Sugihara visited the Jewish state the next year, and a lobbying effort began to have him recognized by Yad Vashem.

This effort bore fruit in 1984, when Sugihara was granted the “Righteous Among the Nations” title.

Sugihara passed away less than two years later, at the age of 86.

The American Jewish Committee (AJC) said on Friday, “Chiune Sugihara, a Japanese diplomat, saved thousands of Jewish lives during the Holocaust by providing visas to those fleeing Nazism.”

“Today, on the anniversary of his passing, we honor his memory,” it added. “The righteous among the nations will never be forgotten.”

The World Jewish Congress (WJC) published a video highlighting Sugihara’s deeds.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.