Saturday, August 1st | 11 Av 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Irish Muslims Perform Eid Prayers on Symbolic Croke Park Pitch

France Readies COVID Tests for Travelers From At-Risk Countries

WHO Reports Record Daily Increase in Global Coronavirus Cases

Nick Cannon Observes Tisha B’Av Fast With Meditation, Prayer and Learning About Antisemitism

Virtual Tisha B’Av Service Hosted by Dallas Synagogues Disrupted by Antisemitic Messages

Cleveland Police Search for Antisemitic Vandal After Jewish-Owned Stores Targeted

Seth Rogen Tells Us How He Feels About Israel

Nazi Sympathizer and Ex-Klan Leader David Duke Banned by Twitter for Hate Speech

Canadian Jewish and Polish Groups Join Forces to Demand Removal of SS Monument at Ontario Cemetery

Jewish Groups Pay Tribute to Japanese Holocaust‐Era Hero, Chiune Sugihara, on Death Anniversary

August 1, 2020 11:01 am
0

France Readies COVID Tests for Travelers From At-Risk Countries

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

A health worker wearing protective gear talks with a passenger to be tested for COVID-19 on arrival at Charles de Gaulle airport amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Roissy, near Paris, France July 31, 2020. Photo: REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

France’s busiest airport was on Friday preparing to start testing passengers for COVID-19 on arrival from high-risk countries, a move that could reduce the need for quarantine measures causing pain to the tourism industry across Europe.

From around 6 a.m. on Saturday morning, Paris public hospital official Benjamin Paumier will lead a team of about 30 testers working out of a makeshift space near baggage reclaim at Charles de Gaulle airport.

Anyone landing from one of 12 countries identified by the French government will be required to visit the testers. One worker will record their contact details, then direct them to a colleague who will insert a swab into their nasal passage to gather a sample for testing.

Travelers are then allowed to continue their journey. Test results will come through between 24 and 48 hours later, when travelers will be contacted by public health workers.

Related coverage

August 1, 2020 11:21 am
0

Irish Muslims Perform Eid Prayers on Symbolic Croke Park Pitch

Irish Muslims performed prayers to mark the festival of Eid al-Adha on Friday in Dublin's Croke Park Gaelic sports stadium,...

“The test (results) are not available immediately. We don’t know if someone is positive or negative,” Paumier told Reuters at the airport.

“But the objective is to follow these people, especially those who are positive, to follow them up, and find out who they’ve been in contact with.”

QUARANTINE QUERIED

With fears around Europe of a second wave of the coronavirus epidemic, some governments have advised against travel to high-risk destinations, or told travelers they must quarantine themselves on their return.

That has prompted anger from some holidaymakers, and the travel and tourism industry, who say it is a blunt instrument. Travel executives have proposed testing on arrival as a way to curb the epidemic without disrupting travel plans.

Charles de Gaulle airport has been trialing the testing – on a voluntary basis – near a bureau de change in the arrivals area. Paumier supervises a team of around 15 workers which has been testing close to 1,000 people per day.

But from Saturday morning, Paumier said, “we’ll have a team two times bigger than we have here because we will have a workload that’s much bigger.”

Vincent Lemire, 47, volunteered to take a test on Friday after flying in from Tel Aviv. Israel is among countries whose travelers will be subject to compulsory testing from Saturday.

“It seems logical,” Lemire said about the new rules. “You know you have passports, customs, baggage. And now you have tests.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.