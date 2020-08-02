Sunday, August 2nd | 12 Av 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

New Bill Seeks to Grant Rabbis Immunity From Incitement Charges

12 Arrested as 15,000 Protesters Converge on Netanyahu’s Official Residence in Jerusalem

Israeli Officials Enter Quarantine After Minister Tests Positive for COVID-19

Israel Begins Rollout of COVID-19 Stimulus Payments

Facebook Expanding Tel Aviv Office Space Despite COVID-19

US House Passes $500 Million in Missile-Defense Assistance for Israel

New York Assemblywoman Under Fire for Defending Nick Cannon

The Lonely, Angry Antisemite

The Ben-Gurion Legacy: Independent National Security Policy

Annexation Proposal Leads to More Support for BDS

August 2, 2020 10:32 am
0

12 Arrested as 15,000 Protesters Converge on Netanyahu’s Official Residence in Jerusalem

avatar by JNS.org

Protesters gesture as the police use a water cannon during a demonstration against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s alleged corruption and his government’s handling of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) crisis, in Jerusalem, July 18, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Ammar Awad.

JNS.org – Twelve protesters were arrested late Saturday night on suspicion of disorderly conduct during a mass demonstration in Jerusalem, Channel 12 reported.­

According to the report, some 15,000 people attended the demonstration near Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s official residence in the capital’s Rechavia neighborhood, while thousands more held rallies in Tel Aviv, Caesarea and other population centers around the country for the sixth week in a row.

The protests center mainly on public discontent with the government’s handling of the coronavirus crisis, though many participants who belong to the left-wing “black flag” movement are joined by others waving banners calling on Netanyahu to resign for a host of reasons, among them the fact that he is on trial for charges of bribery, fraud and breach of trust.

At the weekly Cabinet meeting on Sunday, Netanyahu spoke out against the behavior of unruly anti-government demonstrators and pro-government counter-demonstrators.

Related coverage

August 2, 2020 10:37 am
0

New Bill Seeks to Grant Rabbis Immunity From Incitement Charges

JNS.org - A new bill presented last week by ultra-Orthodox parties Shas and United Torah Judaism seeks to grant rabbis...

“I condemn any violence,” he declared. “It has no place on either side, and we have zero tolerance for any manifestation of violence or any threat of violence.”

Netanyahu also slammed what he called “an attempt to trample on democracy,” lambasting many of the demonstrators for flouting the Health Ministry’s COVID-19 guidelines for public gatherings.

Stressing that the demonstrations are not being prevented or even restricted, he warned, “It’s a coronavirus incubator.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.