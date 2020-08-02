Facebook Expanding Tel Aviv Office Space Despite COVID-19

JNS.org – Despite the coronavirus pandemic causing many companies to lay off employees or have them work from home, Facebook is expanding its office space in Tel Aviv.

Facebook Israel has signed a deal to rent two additional floors in the central Tel Aviv tower where its offices are currently situated, according to Israel Hayom.

The deal is estimated to be worth NIS 750,000 ($220,000) a month and NIS 45 million ($13 million) over five years.