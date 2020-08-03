Monday, August 3rd | 13 Av 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Seth Rogen Accuses Jewish Agency Chief of ‘Misrepresenting’ Call, Amid Ongoing Furor Over Israel Remarks

Israeli Team Wins International Mathematics Competition for University Students

Antisemitism Is ‘Front and Center’ in Reactions to Coronavirus Pandemic, Expert Says

Netanyahu: West Bank Annexation ‘Has Not Been Dropped From Agenda’

Report: 2.6 Million Israelis Do Not Have Adequate Protection From Rocket Fire

One Person Dying of COVID-19 Every Seven Minutes in Iran: State TV

Lebanese Foreign Minister Quits Over Lack of Reform as Crisis Spirals

French Antisemitic Agitator Dieudonné Permanently Banned From Facebook for ‘Dehumanizing Jews’

Israel Joining 5G Revolution With Launch of Deployment Tender

Israeli Army Examining Purchase of Wearable Anti-Drone Device

August 3, 2020 10:45 am
0

Israeli Army Examining Purchase of Wearable Anti-Drone Device

avatar by Udi Etsion / CTech

A drone camera used by the Hamas terror group in the Gaza Strip. Photo: Abed Rahim Khatib / Flash90.

CTech – The Israeli army and police are considering the purchase of personal anti-drone systems manufactured by Israeli company SKYLOCK, part of the Avnon Group.

The growing threat posed by hostile UAVs and the need to neutralize them from afar has resulted in a race to create personal devices to curb unauthorized drones, products that were previously only installed on vehicles.

SKYLOCK’s wearable system weighs only 1.5 kilograms and has already been sold to the US Army and NATO forces. According to SKYLOCK, the system, which is worn like a vest, is capable of neutralizing any drone within one kilometer of the device.

The device includes a drone detector and an anti-drone jammer, which its operators can determine whether to use after they are notified by the system of a UAV in their vicinity. A single device is priced at $50,000.

Israel defense powerhouses Rafael, Elbit, and Elta, a division in the Israel Aerospace Industries, all currently sell anti-drone products, but they are much heavier and cover greater distances. They are usually installed on buildings as a defense mechanism for strategic locations, while SKYLOCK’s device is meant for mobile forces, like a presidential guard or special army units.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.