Monday, August 3rd | 13 Av 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israel Says It Strikes Syria Targets in Response to Border Incident

World’s Largest Plane Lands in Israel, Carrying US Military Trucks to Be Fitted With Iron Dome

Seth Rogen Accuses Jewish Agency Chief of ‘Misrepresenting’ Call, Amid Ongoing Furor Over Israel Remarks

Israeli Team Wins International Mathematics Competition for University Students

Antisemitism Is ‘Front and Center’ in Reactions to Coronavirus Pandemic, Expert Says

Netanyahu: West Bank Annexation ‘Has Not Been Dropped From Agenda’

Report: 2.6 Million Israelis Do Not Have Adequate Protection From Rocket Fire

One Person Dying of COVID-19 Every Seven Minutes in Iran: State TV

Lebanese Foreign Minister Quits Over Lack of Reform as Crisis Spirals

French Antisemitic Agitator Dieudonné Permanently Banned From Facebook for ‘Dehumanizing Jews’

August 3, 2020 4:08 pm
0

World’s Largest Plane Lands in Israel, Carrying US Military Trucks to Be Fitted With Iron Dome

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

The world’s largest plane — the Antanov An-225 Mriya — lands at Ben-Gurion International Airport, near Tel Aviv, Israel, Aug. 3, 2020. Photo: Itay Blumental’s Twitter account.

The world’s largest plane — the Antanov An-225 Mriya — landed at Israel’s Ben-Gurion International Airport on Monday, delivering a cargo of American military “Oshkosh” trucks that were to be fitted with a pair of Iron Dome aerial defense batteries purchased by the US Army.

The one-of-a-kind aircraft — built in the 1980s by the Soviet Union — previously visited Israel in 2008.

Watch a video of the cargo being unloaded from the plane below (via Ynet aviation reporter Itay Blumental):

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.