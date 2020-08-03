World’s Largest Plane Lands in Israel, Carrying US Military Trucks to Be Fitted With Iron Dome

The world’s largest plane — the Antanov An-225 Mriya — landed at Israel’s Ben-Gurion International Airport on Monday, delivering a cargo of American military “Oshkosh” trucks that were to be fitted with a pair of Iron Dome aerial defense batteries purchased by the US Army.

The one-of-a-kind aircraft — built in the 1980s by the Soviet Union — previously visited Israel in 2008.

Watch a video of the cargo being unloaded from the plane below (via Ynet aviation reporter Itay Blumental):