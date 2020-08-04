Tuesday, August 4th | 14 Av 5780

August 4, 2020 10:12 am
Australian Envoy Visits Detained Academic in Iran, Reports She ‘Is Well’

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

A general view of a highway in Tehran, Iran, Nov. 15, 2019. Photo: Nazanin Tabatabaee / WANA (West Asia News Agency) via Reuters / File.

Australia’s ambassador to Iran has met with a British-Australian academic reported to be serving a 10-year sentence for espionage and says she is in good health, Canberra said on Tuesday.

Kylie Moore-Gilbert, a specialist in Middle East politics at the University of Melbourne, has been detained in Iran since September, 2018.

Amid reports that Moore-Gilbert has frequently attempted suicide and is often held in solitary confinement, the British-Australian academic was granted a meeting with Canberra’s representative to Iran on Sunday, Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade said.

“Dr Moore-Gilbert is well and has access to food, medical facilities and books,” a Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade spokesperson said on Tuesday.

August 4, 2020 12:28 pm
Hezbollah's Global Activities Revealed in New Interactive Map

A prominent US think tank has published a new interactive map revealing the extent of the global activities of the...

The academic’s family issued a statement through the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade saying they were “reassured” by the ambassador’s visit.

Iran has stepped up detentions of foreign and dual nationals amid a protracted standoff with Western powers, after the United States withdrew from an international agreement to curb Iranian nuclear activities and reimposed sanctions on Tehran in 2018.

