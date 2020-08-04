Four Arrested in Arizona for Hanging ‘Hitler Was Right’ Banner on Railroad Bridge

Four men have been arrested for trespassing in Arizona after they hung a “Hitler Was Right” banner from a railroad bridge.

The incident took place on Saturday morning in the town of Queen Creek, the local NBC affiliate, Channel 12, reported.

The men were spotted holding the banner, which also contained the address of a racist website.

Sheriff’s deputies arrested the men, who were charged with a misdemeanor, as the site was clearly marked as a no-trespassing area. The sheriff’s office is not investigating the incident as a hate crime.

The executive director of the Jewish Community Relations Council (JCRC) of Greater Phoenix, Paul Rockower, said, “It’s unfortunate these individuals would stoop to such stupidity, climb out on bridges, hang hateful material, and that they wouldn’t do something better with their lives.”

“People who don’t have a strong enough sense of history or their own identity gravitate toward hate communities that give them this little hit, a feeling they’re accepted, but unfortunately this leads down a path to nowhere,” he added.