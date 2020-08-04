Tuesday, August 4th | 14 Av 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Four Arrested in Arizona for Hanging ‘Hitler Was Right’ Banner on Railroad Bridge

Nazi-Hunting Drama ‘Hunters’ Renewed for Second Season by Amazon

Hezbollah’s Global Activities Revealed in New Interactive Map

‘Total Chaos’ in Beirut After Massive Blast Rocks Lebanese Capital

US Version of Iron Dome Air Defense System Nears Realization Following Raytheon, Rafael Deal

Israeli Leaders Locked in Budget Battle as Economic Crisis Deepens

Better SAFE Than Sorry? New Investing Mechanism Is Taking Israeli Startups by Storm

Australian Envoy Visits Detained Academic in Iran, Reports She ‘Is Well’

Israeli Chemistry Students Win Gold, Silver and Bronze at 52nd Olympiad

US Ambassador to Holland Visits Cemetery That Includes Graves of Waffen-SS

August 4, 2020 1:38 pm
0

Four Arrested in Arizona for Hanging ‘Hitler Was Right’ Banner on Railroad Bridge

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

A banner reading ‘Hitler Was Right’ is seen on a railroad bridge, in Queen Creek, Arizona, Aug. 1, 2020. Photo: Screenshot.

Four men have been arrested for trespassing in Arizona after they hung a “Hitler Was Right” banner from a railroad bridge.

The incident took place on Saturday morning in the town of Queen Creek, the local NBC affiliate, Channel 12, reported.

The men were spotted holding the banner, which also contained the address of a racist website.

Sheriff’s deputies arrested the men, who were charged with a misdemeanor, as the site was clearly marked as a no-trespassing area. The sheriff’s office is not investigating the incident as a hate crime.

The executive director of the Jewish Community Relations Council (JCRC) of Greater Phoenix, Paul Rockower, said, “It’s unfortunate these individuals would stoop to such stupidity, climb out on bridges, hang hateful material, and that they wouldn’t do something better with their lives.”

“People who don’t have a strong enough sense of history or their own identity gravitate toward hate communities that give them this little hit, a feeling they’re accepted, but unfortunately this leads down a path to nowhere,” he added.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.