Tuesday, August 4th | 15 Av 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Israel Extends Humanitarian Aid Offer to Lebanon After Devastating Beirut Blast

French Intellectual Bernard-Henri Lévy Slams ‘Disgraceful’ Turkish Government Media for Stoking Violent Assault in Libya

Knesset Considers Reopening Air Travel, as Israeli Officials Debate COVID-19 Restrictions

Four Arrested in Arizona for Hanging ‘Hitler Was Right’ Banner on Railroad Bridge

Nazi-Hunting Drama ‘Hunters’ Renewed for Second Season by Amazon

Hezbollah’s Global Activities Revealed in New Interactive Map

‘Total Chaos’ in Beirut After Massive Blast Rocks Lebanese Capital

US Version of Iron Dome Air Defense System Nears Realization Following Raytheon, Rafael Deal

Israeli Leaders Locked in Budget Battle as Economic Crisis Deepens

Better SAFE Than Sorry? New Investing Mechanism Is Taking Israeli Startups by Storm

August 4, 2020 4:28 pm
0

Israel Extends Humanitarian Aid Offer to Lebanon After Devastating Beirut Blast

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

A damaged vehicle is seen at the site of an explosion in Beirut, Lebanon, Aug. 4, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Mohamed Azakir.

Israel quickly offered humanitarian relief to Lebanon on Tuesday, following the devastating blast in Beirut in which dozens of people were killed and thousands more injured.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry tweeted, “At the direction of FM @Gabi_Ashkenazi and Defense Min. Gantz, Israel via security and international channels has offered humanitarian medical assistance to the government of Lebanon.”

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin declared on Twitter: “We share the pain of the Lebanese people and sincerely reach out to offer our aid at this difficult time.”

The Israel Defense Forces tweeted, “This is the time to transcend conflict.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told his national security adviser, Meir Ben-Shabbat, to find out how the Jewish state could be of help to its neighbor to the north.

The cause of the massive explosion in Beirut’s port area has yet to be definitely determined.

Ammonium nitrate stored at the port was being looked at as a potential source of the blast.

Rescue workers were still pulling bodies out of the wreckage as night fell on Tuesday, with reports of severe damage to nearby buildings and roads.

One eyewitness described vividly how the explosion was felt in every corner of the Lebanese capital.

“Actually we were shocked because usually when it happens, just one area will experience those happenings after an explosion, but this time it was all of Beirut, even areas outside of Beirut,” Hadi Nasrallah, a resident of the city, told the BBC.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.