Israel Extends Humanitarian Aid Offer to Lebanon After Devastating Beirut Blast

Israel quickly offered humanitarian relief to Lebanon on Tuesday, following the devastating blast in Beirut in which dozens of people were killed and thousands more injured.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry tweeted, “At the direction of FM @Gabi_Ashkenazi and Defense Min. Gantz, Israel via security and international channels has offered humanitarian medical assistance to the government of Lebanon.”

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin declared on Twitter: "We share the pain of the Lebanese people and sincerely reach out to offer our aid at this difficult time."

The Israel Defense Forces tweeted, “This is the time to transcend conflict.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told his national security adviser, Meir Ben-Shabbat, to find out how the Jewish state could be of help to its neighbor to the north.

The cause of the massive explosion in Beirut’s port area has yet to be definitely determined.

Ammonium nitrate stored at the port was being looked at as a potential source of the blast.

Rescue workers were still pulling bodies out of the wreckage as night fell on Tuesday, with reports of severe damage to nearby buildings and roads.

One eyewitness described vividly how the explosion was felt in every corner of the Lebanese capital.

“Actually we were shocked because usually when it happens, just one area will experience those happenings after an explosion, but this time it was all of Beirut, even areas outside of Beirut,” Hadi Nasrallah, a resident of the city, told the BBC.