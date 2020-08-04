Nazi-Hunting Drama ‘Hunters’ Renewed for Second Season by Amazon

Tuesday, August 4th | 14 Av 5780

August 4, 2020 1:24 pm
avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

Cast members Logan Lerman and Al Pacino pose at a premiere for the television series ‘Hunters,’ in Los Angeles, California, Feb. 19, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Mario Anzuoni.

“Hunters,” a series starring Al Pacino about a group of Nazi hunters, was renewed for a second season by Amazon Studios, Variety reported on Monday.

The drama, created by David Weil and inspired by true events, is set in New York City in the late 1970s. Hundreds of ex-Nazi officials are discovered to be living in the US and conspiring to create a Fourth Reich in the country.

Pacino plays Meyer Offerman, a Holocaust survivor who heads the team tracking them down.

“Hunters” streams exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide. The first season debuted on Feb. 21.

Weil also serves as the show’s executive producer and co-showrunner. Oscar-winner Jordan Peele executive produces as well, and the series is produced by Amazon Studios along with Monkeypaw and Sonar.

“I am beyond grateful to Jen and the Amazon family for their continued extraordinary support of ‘Hunters,'” said Weil. “Alongside our magnificent cast, incredible crew, and brilliant writers and producers, I am more eager than ever to share the next chapter of the Hunters saga with the world.”

Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, said, “With ‘Hunters,’ David Weil’s bold vision and fearless imagination powered a thrilling, twisty, action-packed first season that engaged Prime Video customers around the world. We are thrilled that David, Jordan and the ‘Hunters’ will be back with us for more.”

Weil previously explained that he created the series as “a love letter to my grandmother,” Sarah Weil, a Holocaust survivor.

