Nazi-Hunting Drama ‘Hunters’ Renewed for Second Season by Amazon

“Hunters,” a series starring Al Pacino about a group of Nazi hunters, was renewed for a second season by Amazon Studios, Variety reported on Monday.

The drama, created by David Weil and inspired by true events, is set in New York City in the late 1970s. Hundreds of ex-Nazi officials are discovered to be living in the US and conspiring to create a Fourth Reich in the country.

Pacino plays Meyer Offerman, a Holocaust survivor who heads the team tracking them down.

“Hunters” streams exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide. The first season debuted on Feb. 21.

Related coverage Seth Rogen Accuses Jewish Agency Chief of ‘Misrepresenting’ Call, Amid Ongoing Furor Over Israel Remarks Jewish Agency Chairman Isaac Herzog spoke with Seth Rogen over the weekend, amid the ongoing furor over the controversial remarks...