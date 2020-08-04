Nazi-Hunting Drama ‘Hunters’ Renewed for Second Season by Amazon
by Shiryn Ghermezian
“Hunters,” a series starring Al Pacino about a group of Nazi hunters, was renewed for a second season by Amazon Studios, Variety reported on Monday.
The drama, created by David Weil and inspired by true events, is set in New York City in the late 1970s. Hundreds of ex-Nazi officials are discovered to be living in the US and conspiring to create a Fourth Reich in the country.
Pacino plays Meyer Offerman, a Holocaust survivor who heads the team tracking them down.
“Hunters” streams exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide. The first season debuted on Feb. 21.
“I am beyond grateful to Jen and the Amazon family for their continued extraordinary support of ‘Hunters,'” said Weil. “Alongside our magnificent cast, incredible crew, and brilliant writers and producers, I am more eager than ever to share the next chapter of the Hunters saga with the world.”
Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon Studios, said, “With ‘Hunters,’ David Weil’s bold vision and fearless imagination powered a thrilling, twisty, action-packed first season that engaged Prime Video customers around the world. We are thrilled that David, Jordan and the ‘Hunters’ will be back with us for more.”
Weil previously explained that he created the series as “a love letter to my grandmother,” Sarah Weil, a Holocaust survivor.