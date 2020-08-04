Tuesday, August 4th | 14 Av 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Better SAFE Than Sorry? New Investing Mechanism Is Taking Israeli Startups by Storm

Israeli Chemistry Students Win Gold, Silver and Bronze at 52nd Olympiad

US Ambassador to Holland Visits Cemetery That Includes Graves of Waffen-SS

Iran Sanctions Former Official on National Security Council for ‘Economic Terrorism’

US Teachers Protest School Reopenings, Coronavirus Cases Down in South, West

Pelosi Gives $14,000 to Omar’s Re-Election Campaign

Jordan Calls on Israel to ‘End Provocations and Violations’ on Temple Mount

Biden Assails Trump for ‘Bald-Faced Lies’ About Voting by Mail

Fire Breaks Out at Iranian Industrial Area, No Casualties: State TV

Pakistan Says Mediation Between Saudi and Iran Going Slowly

August 4, 2020 8:28 am
0

Pakistan Says Mediation Between Saudi and Iran Going Slowly

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks at a news conference in Putrajaya, Malaysia, Feb. 4, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Lim Huey Teng / File.

Pakistan’s US-requested mediation efforts between Gulf rivals Saudi Arabia and Iran have been making slow progress, Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Monday.

Prompted by Washington, former cricket great Khan in October visited Tehran and Riyadh to facilitate talks after attacks on Gulf oil interests that the United States blamed on Iran.

“Our mediation between Iran and Saudi Arabia has not stopped and we are making progress, but slowly,” Khan told Al Jazeera in extracts the broadcaster released from an interview to be aired in full on Wednesday.

“We have done our best to avoid a military confrontation between Iran and Saudi Arabia, and our efforts have succeeded,” Qatar-based Al Jazeera also reported Khan as saying.

Related coverage

August 4, 2020 9:37 am
0

US Ambassador to Holland Visits Cemetery That Includes Graves of Waffen-SS

JNS.org - US Ambassador to Holland Pete Hoekstra visited a Dutch cemetery on Thursday where Nazis are buried. “Walked among the...

Shi’ite Muslim Iran has long been at odds with US Gulf Sunni Arab ally Saudi Arabia.

US-Iranian frictions worsened when President Donald Trump’s administration withdrew in mid-2018 from an accord limiting Tehran’s nuclear program in exchange for easing sanctions.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.