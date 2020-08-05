Top Australian Jewish Group Expresses Horror After Child of Holocaust Survivors Sees House Adorned With Swastikas

A top Australian Jewish group expressed horror after the child of Holocaust survivors saw a property in Queensland with swastikas and the symbol for the SS on the front gates.

The 71-year-old woman commented on the sight, “Both my mother, father, and stepmother survived the horrors of the Holocaust and subsequently lost their parents, siblings, large extended families, friends, and their entire communities. This sight turned my stomach and made me furious that, in this day and age, we still have people advocating for genocide.”

“I love Australia,” she said, “but I feel robbed because so many people must have seen this outrage and no one voiced their objections.”

“I believe that those who displayed this disgusting signage should be charged with incitement to murder,” she added.

Dr. Dvir Abramovich, the chairman of the Anti-Defamation Commission (ADC), commented, “Who would have thought that in Australia 2020 we would see a gate that belongs in Hitler’s Germany? For a Holocaust survivor, this hellish sight is their worst fears realized and would be as scary as being threatened with a gun.”

“Anyone who believes in our nation’s shared values will be outraged by these signs that are dripping with venomous hate and are a call for murder,” he said.

“It is spine-chilling to think that walking amongst us are ‘Final Solutionists,’ individuals who dream of a Fourth Reich and who are proud to openly celebrate Hitler’s evil legacy which led to the gas chambers where millions of men, women and children were horrifically slaughtered,” Abramovich added, calling it “a punch in the gut of every Holocaust survivor, and a spit on the memory of the victims.”

Abramovich, who is leading a campaign to legally ban the swastika in Australia, said, “Now is the time to act and to send the unmistakable message that Nazism has no place in Australia. Once the Covid-19 crisis is over, I call on the Queensland government to once and for all close the lid on this disgusting phenomenon and to outlaw the public display of any symbol of the Third Reich.”