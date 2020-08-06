Thursday, August 6th | 16 Av 5780

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

The Tables Have Turned, Investors Are Back on Top, Says Israeli Tech Angel

Ok, Google: Tell Me About Israel’s Voice Recognition Technology

Israel’s Sight Diagnostics Raises $71 Million for Its Blood Analyzer

Facebook, Twitter, YouTube Pull Trump Posts Over Coronavirus Misinformation

Biden’s New Jewish Point Man Says Israelis and Americans are Less Safe Under Trump

In Beirut, France’s Macron Promises to Help Mobilize Aid for Lebanon After Massive Blast

Sephardi Legacy to Be Newly Emphasized in Murcia Region of Southern Spain

Don’t Stand So Close: Singapore Trials Automated Drones to Check

Palestinian TV Airs Children’s Program Featuring AK-47s and Stonings

Austrian Holocaust Survivors’ Descendants to Be Eligible for Citizenship From Sept. 1

August 6, 2020 10:28 am
0

Israel’s Sight Diagnostics Raises $71 Million for Its Blood Analyzer

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Illustrative. Photo: Reuters / Dado Ruvic / Illustration.

Israel’s Sight Diagnostics said on Wednesday it raised $71 million in private funding to expand sales of its finger-prick blood analyzer and support research and development.

Koch Disruptive Technologies, Longliv Ventures, which is part of the CK Hutchison Group, and Israel’s OurCrowd participated in the round, which brings Sight’s total funding to more than $124 million.

The funds will support expansion of commercial operations and advance R&D into the detection of new diseases as well as the blood factors affecting COVID-19 severity.

Founded in 2011, Sight’s analyzer automates the identification and counting of different blood cell types and anomalies. It can deliver complete blood count (CBC) results by measuring 19 different blood parameters in minutes, the company said.

Related coverage

August 6, 2020 10:43 am
0

The Tables Have Turned, Investors Are Back on Top, Says Israeli Tech Angel

CTech - "Never let a good crisis go to waste," a phrase popularized by Rahm Emanuel, Barack Obama's former White...

Since receiving clearance from the US Food & Drug Administration in late 2019, Sight said it has secured agreements with healthcare providers and distribution partners to deploy more than 1,000 analyzers over the coming years.

Sight is also working with pharmaceutical companies, including Pfizer, to provide support for different treatment and therapy. Since early in the pandemic, Sight has deployed its analyzer in healthcare facilities fighting COVID-19, including Israel’s Sheba Tel Hashomer.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2020 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.